wef

Top business leaders and policymakers discuss the future of jobs at the World Economic Forum

PUBLISHED: Wed, 18 Jan 2023 10:25:23 GMT
CNBC
Share

Moderated by CNBC’s Geoff Cutmore, top business leaders discuss at Davos, Switzerland, the impact the green transition, technological advances, demographics and reorganized value chains could have on labor markets.

Joining CNBC is José María Álvarez-Pallete, chairman and CEO of Telefonica, Gilbert Fossoun Houngbo, director-general of the ILO, Martin J. Walsh, the Secretary of Labor for the U.S., Pamela Coke-Hamilton, executive director at the ITC, and Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.