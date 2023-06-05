Markets
Top Employer EP5: Nutun Group’s Sekwele on achieving Top Employer Certification

In this edition of Top Employer, we speak to domestic company with a global footprint in about their learning and development focused strategy to help increase employment especially amongst the youth. Dineo Sekwele, Nutun Group’s Executive for Human Capital joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer for more.
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 12:26:41 GMT

