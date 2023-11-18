Markets
Toto Wolff On Leading The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

For over a decade, Formula 1’s Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team has set the engineering and the competitive standards for the sport.  Team Principal and CEO, Toto Wolff, led the team to consecutive championship wins from 2014 to 2021. Wolff has navigated his team to wins through a massive league acquisition by Liberty Media, new teams joining the league, a growing fanbase, and a U.S. expansion with races in Miami and Las Vegas. To watch the full documentary, “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1” and for more content, visit CNBC Documentaries: https://www.cnbc.com/inside-track-the-business-of-formula-1/ Chapters: 0:47 - Background 1:50 - Taking on the Mercedes F1 team 3:25 - The business of F1 8:49 - Expanding in the U.S. 14:36 - How the team runs 16:51 - Facing the competition 19:00 - Valuation of the teams Produced by: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi
Sat, 18 Nov 2023 17:00:29 GMT

