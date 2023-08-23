Share
Transcorp, Dangote Sugar record sustained interest
The equities market continues to trade mixed with a positive tilt driven by sustained interest in Transcorp and Dangote Sugar and UBA. Damilare Ojo, Head of Investment Research at Meristem joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 23 Aug 2023 15:09:18 GMT
