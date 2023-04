Share

Transcorp drives bullish equities market

The Nigerian equities market is reacting to the purchase of 5.5 per cent stake in Transcorp by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola. However, a note from Transcorp says no formal notification of any relevant interest in its shares has been received. Ekene Oyeka, a Securities Trader at Norrenberger, joins CNBC Africa to discuss what's at play.

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 14:34:56 GMT