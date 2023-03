Share

Transforming Transportation 2023: Highlights Special

Transforming Transportation in its 20th edition gathered here in Washington DC at the World Bank headquarters to consider the current economic times, the post covid19 recovery and the Cop27 commitments to reimagine transport as a safer, accessible and even more sustainable for everyone. In this edition, we bring you the key highlights from the Transforming Transportation 2023 event.

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 15:25:09 GMT