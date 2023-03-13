Share

Transforming Transportation to tackle Climate Change

Transforming Transportation is celebrating its 20th anniversary at a time of profound change for transport and global development. This year’s World Bank and WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities flagship conference will pay special attention to on-going challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, and macroeconomic instability, taking the current context as a starting point to reimagine transport and make it more inclusive, safe, sustainable, and efficient. In this CNBC Africa Special, we speak to Rogier Vandenberg, Global Director for WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities for more.

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 12:19:18 GMT