Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,000; deadliest in 10 years

Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night in Turkey and Syria, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The death toll rose Wednesday to more than 9,400, making the quake the deadliest in more than a decade. That surpassed the 8,800 killed in a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal in 2015, making it the deadliest quake in a decade. Turkey now has some 60,000 aid personnel in the quake-hit zone, but with the devastation so widespread many are still waiting for help. Nearly two days after the magnitude 7.8 quake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, rescuers pulled a 3-year-old boy, Arif Kaan, from beneath the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Kahramanmaras, a city not far from the epicenter. He is one of around 8,000 people who have been rescued from the rubble alive, according to Turkey's Disaster Management Authority. But such stories were few more than two days after Monday's pre-dawn earthquake, which hit a huge area and brought down thousands of buildings, with frigid temperatures and ongoing aftershocks complicating rescue efforts. Search teams from more than two dozen countries joined the Turkish emergency personnel, and aid pledges poured in. But with devastation spread multiple several cities and towns — some isolated by Syria's ongoing conflict — voices crying from within mounds of rubble fell silent, and despair grew from those still waiting for help.

Wed, 08 Feb 2023 12:30:33 GMT