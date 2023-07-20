Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

U.S-Africa Business Summit: Namibia Investment Highlights

The 15th U.S.-Africa Business Summit hosted in Gaborone, Botswana welcomed several heads of states, government officials and key industry players to strengthen economic ties in both regions. The break-away sessions presented countries the chance to invite delegates to explore key investment areas. This highlights special will bring key voices from the Namibian delegation and puts the spotlight on their key investment sectors.
Thu, 20 Jul 2023 14:57:02 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top