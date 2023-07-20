Share
U.S-Africa Business Summit: Namibia Investment Highlights
The 15th U.S.-Africa Business Summit hosted in Gaborone, Botswana welcomed several heads of states, government officials and key industry players to strengthen economic ties in both regions. The break-away sessions presented countries the chance to invite delegates to explore key investment areas. This highlights special will bring key voices from the Namibian delegation and puts the spotlight on their key investment sectors.
Thu, 20 Jul 2023 14:57:02 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.