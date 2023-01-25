U.S., South Africa form task force to combat wildlife trafficking – Yellen

HAMMANSKRAAL, South Africa, Jan 25 (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department and South Africa’s National Treasury on Wednesday agreed to form a task force to combat illicit finance linked to the illegal wildlife trade, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Speaking at the Dinokeng Game Reserve outside Pretoria, Yellen told South African officials that the new task force aims to boost information sharing between the two country’s financial intelligence units and to strengthen controls to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The move comes amid South African media reports that the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which sets standards on combating money laundering and wildlife trafficking, could add South Africa to its grey list when it meets in February 2023.

Grey-listed countries are subject to greater monitoring by the FATF on concern they are at higher risk for money laundering and terrorist financing.