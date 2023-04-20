U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh interest rate outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors awaited economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials that could provide hints about the central bank’s monetary policy plans.

At 3:56 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by almost four basis points to 3.5623%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.2166% after falling by close to five basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors assessed what could be next for Fed policy, especially regarding interest rates. Many are expecting the central bank to announce another 25 basis point interest rate hike after its next meeting on May 2-3.