UBA: Bears dominate T-bills market despite high liquidity
Traders at UBA say the long end of the T-bills curve is gaining more traction though the bears continue to dominate the market. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management joins CNBC Africa for more mid-week market updates.
Wed, 18 Oct 2023 14:26:09 GMT
