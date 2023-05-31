Share
UBA: Bond market mixed despite elevated liquidity
Traders at UBA say the Bond market is trading mixed sentiments despite an elevated liquidity system and the recently released revised bonds auction calendar for the second quarter of the year. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 31 May 2023 14:26:26 GMT
