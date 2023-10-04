Share
UBA: Bond market sustains bullish run
Traders at UBA expect the bond market to continue its bullish run on the back of market forces with interest on the short end of the curve. However, emphasis remains on the long end of the T-bills curve. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 04 Oct 2023 16:00:30 GMT
