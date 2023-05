Share

UBA: CRR debit likely to impact bond market liquidity

Traders at UBA anticipate a slight increase in rates, as market liquidity is likely to decrease owing to this week’s CRR debit. Meanwhile market watchers are awaiting the release of the CBN’s bi-weekly retail SMIS auction results. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC AFRICA for more market updates.

Sat, 06 May 2023 10:21:00 GMT