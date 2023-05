Share

UBA: Expected yield uptrend to drive T-bills market bearish

Traders at UBA anticipate that in the coming days, an uptrend in yields will drive a bearish bias in the t-bills market as the bond market sentiments remain mixed. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC AFRICA for more market updates.

