Share
UBA: FAAC inflows to drive liquidity
Traders at UBA say the inflow of bond coupons into the market this week provided a slight relief to market liquidity. Meanwhile, market players anticipate FAAC inflows to come in today. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 25 Aug 2023 14:52:44 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.