UBA: Illiquidity persists despite FAAC & Coupon inflows

Traders at UBA say this week’s FAAC disbursement and Coupon inflow was not enough to lift illiquidity in the system. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Sun, 02 Apr 2023 12:50:44 GMT