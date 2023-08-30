Share
UBA: Improved liquidity to fuel buy sentiments this week
Traders at UBA expect improved system liquidity to trigger buy sentiments for the rest of the trading week. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 30 Aug 2023 14:14:04 GMT
