UBA: Inflation, likely MPR hike to push T-bills higher
Traders at UBA expect the bearish sentiment at the T-bills to linger as yields will trend further up due to high inflation and the possibility of a rate increase at the next MPC meeting. Meanwhile, cherry-picking on high yielding instruments is expected due to the anticipated 292 billion naira coupon payment next week. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 20 Oct 2023 14:32:14 GMT
