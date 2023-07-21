Share
UBA: Investors cautious ahead of next week’s MPC meeting, T-bills auction
The bond market traded in tandem with the treasury bills market this week as investors maintained a quiet stance all through the week. Traders at UBA say this will continue as investors take a cautious approach as they await the outcome of next week’s MPC meeting and T-bills auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 15:47:11 GMT
