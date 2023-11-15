Markets
UBA: Investors focus on lond-end of T-bills curve

Traders at UBA say the Treasury Bills market continues to remain calm with some interest seen on the long end of the curve, particularly the newly issued 1-year July 2024 paper. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM & Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 15 Nov 2023 14:42:27 GMT

