Share
UBA: Investors set eyes on ₦360bn bond auction
Trades at UBA expect the bond market to remain quiet ahead of Monday's 360-billion-naira bond auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 13 Oct 2023 15:15:24 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.