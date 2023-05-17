Share
UBA: Investors stick to mid-to-long end of T-bills curve
Traders at UBA observe investors’ interest center on the mid to long end of the T-bills curve. On the flip side, yields inch higher on average, with 2028, 2037, 2042 and 2050 papers being the most active. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 17 May 2023 14:25:46 GMT
