UBA: Market uncertainties drive cautious trading
Traders at UBA say the T-bills market was relatively quiet this week as investors exercise caution due to market uncertainties. For the bond market, most activities were around the 2053 paper as traders sell-off some of their positions. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for some market discussions.
Fri, 18 Aug 2023 14:26:19 GMT
