UBA: Mixed sentiments remain post-MPC
Traders at UBA say they expect market sentiments to remain mixed for the rest of the week as investors digest the latest MPC decision while they also await the outcome of today’s T-bills auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 26 Jul 2023 15:14:30 GMT
