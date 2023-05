Share

UBA: Moderate sell bias seen on short spectrum

Traders at UBA say the bond market has been characterized by moderate sell bias at the short end of the curve particularly on January 2026 and March 2027 papers. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates as investors await the outcome of today's T-bills auction.

Thu, 11 May 2023 09:28:13 GMT