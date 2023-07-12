Share
UBA: Primary auction to drive quiet T-bills market
Traders at UBA say they expect a quiet treasury bills market as investors set their sights on the 141.7-billion-naira auction today. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA, joins CNBC Africa to give a sense of market sentiments today.
Wed, 12 Jul 2023 15:00:51 GMT
