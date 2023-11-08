Markets
UBA: Sell pressure seen on short & long ends of bond curve

Traders at UBA expect some selling pressure on the short and long ends of the bond curve to persist despite the bearish momentum. Meanwhile, investors await the outcome of today’s 310-billion-naira T-bills auction. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 08 Nov 2023 14:13:58 GMT

