UBA: T-Bills bullish on demand for mid-long dated papers

Traders at UBA say the Treasury bills market has been fairly active this week with demands for mid and long dated bills driving bullish sentiments. Meanwhile, the CBN is expected to release the outcome of last week's retail SMIS auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 16:45:06 GMT

