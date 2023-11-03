Share
UBA: T-Bills market records sell interest
Traders at UBA say the treasury bills secondary market is wrapping up the week with bearish sentiments as sell interests are witnessed across board with little demand to match. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 03 Nov 2023 16:21:31 GMT
