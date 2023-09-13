Share
UBA: Tight liquidity to drive bearish market sentiments
Traders at UBA say with the prevailing tight liquidity in the treasury bills market, sentiment is expected to lean bearish in the upcoming trading days. Meanwhile, investors await the outcome of today’s 152.2 billion naira t-bills auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of ALM and Balance sheet management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a market discussion.
Wed, 13 Sep 2023 15:00:35 GMT
