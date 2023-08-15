KAMPALA, Aug 15 (Reuters) – Uganda’s central bank cut its main lending rate on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years, saying it aimed to boost economic growth after inflation fell faster than expected.

The cut in the Central Bank Rate (CBR) to 9.5% from 10.0% UGCBIR=ECI came after inflation fell to 3.9% year-on-year in July UGCPIY=ECI, down from 10.4% in January and below the bank’s 5% target. Uganda’s economy has fared better than many of its African peers in the face of tightening global financial conditions, helped by favourable weather and improved harvests, but the central bank said on Tuesday that growth seemed to be slowing down partly due to weak demand. “Economic activity remaining below capacity over the next two years will exert further downward pressure on inflation,” Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego said at a news conference.

“In light of this outlook the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) decided to lower the CBR to 9.5%, aiming to stimulate economic activity while maintaining inflation around the target.” The deputy governor linked the inflation slowdown to a drop in food and energy inflation, and tight monetary and fiscal policy among other factors. Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered, said the Bank of Uganda was typically an early mover on rate hikes, “which gives it more space to ease when conditions allow.”