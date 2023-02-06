East Africa

Uganda holds rate, sees inflation hitting target by year-end

PUBLISHED: Mon, 06 Feb 2023 14:33:48 GMT
Elias Biryabarema
Reuters
Share
Uganda shillings. Uganda. (Photo by: Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

KAMPALA, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Uganda’s central bank held its key lending rate UGCBIR=ECI at 10.0% on Monday, saying it expected inflation would slow to hit its target by the end of the year despite a pick-up in January that it thought would be short-lived.

The decision, announced by deputy governor Michael Atingi-Ego at a news conference, was the second time in a row the bank has kept its policy rate unchanged.

Last year it raised rates by 350 basis points to fight inflation.

Inflation was 10.4% year-on-year in January UGCPIY=ECI from 10.2% a month earlier, but Atingi-Ego said core inflation was expected to decline to the 5% target by the end of 2023.

Risks to the inflation outlook include the potential impact of international financial conditions on the Ugandan shilling UGX= exchange rate, and higher food and energy prices, he added.

“The current CBR (Central Bank Rate) would contain domestic demand pressures, while accommodating and supporting economic recovery,” Atingi-Ego said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning and Andrew Heavens)

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.