KAMPALA, July 12 (Reuters) – Uganda’s parliament late on Tuesday passed a new tax law that imposes a 5% levy on income earned in the country by foreign providers of digital communications services such as Twitter and Meta’s META.O Facebook.

Authorities in the east African country have been exploring ways of tapping into the fast-expanding digital economy to help boost revenue needed to pay off mounting public debt.

The Ugandan parliament said in a Twitter post that lawmakers had passed a new tax law called “The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023” containing the new levy.

The new law “will also tax non-resident providers of digital services in Uganda such as Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Netflix,” the parliament said.