Uganda to announce oil blocks licensing round in May

KAMPALA, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Uganda said on Friday it plans to announce a third oil licensing round in May in an effort to further develop a sector on track to produce its first oil in 2025.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu said in a statement detailing developments in the sector that the next licensing round would be announced at a regional petroleum conference due to take place in Uganda’s capital Kampala in May.

She did not say how many blocks would be put up for auction.

The East African country discovered commercial hydrocarbon deposits near its western border with Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006. Production is projected to begin in 2025.