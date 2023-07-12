Share
US-Africa Business Summit 2023: Opening Ceremony
The US-Africa Business Summit is taking place in Botswana until the 14th of July. The theme for the Summit is Enhancing Africa's Value in Global Value Chains. This is the Opening Ceremony and Scene-Setting Plenary.
Wed, 12 Jul 2023 16:19:04 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.