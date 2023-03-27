US Vice President Harris to announce $139 mln aid for Ghana in 2024

ACCRA, March 27 (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will on Monday announce a $139 million aid package for Ghana for next year as she begins a week-long trip to Africa, part of Washington’s drive to counter growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent.

China has invested heavily in Africa in the last two decades, particularly in infrastructure, mining, timber and fishing, while Russian private military contractor Wagner Group is providing security assistance in several countries.

Harris’s trip, which includes visits to Tanzania and Zambia, is the latest in a series of tours by senior U.S. government figures as Washington seeks to improve ties with the continent.

Earlier this month Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ethiopia and Niger, where he announced $150 million in humanitarian aid for Africa’s Sahel region.