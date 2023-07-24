Share
Vetiva: H2’23 equities outlook cautiously optimistic
Vetiva in its equities market outlook forecasts the second half year outlook remains cautiously optimistic hinged on continued implementation of market-friendly measures and on-going economic reforms. Ifeday Olowoporoku, Senior Portfolio Manager at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Mon, 24 Jul 2023 14:34:43 GMT
