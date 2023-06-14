Share
Virtual layoffs have become the new normal for the workplace #Shorts
The rise of remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic has now brought about the rise of the virtual layoff. Watch the full video to find out how virtual layoffs have become a new workplace norm: https://youtu.be/oIs8J7H1fWY
Wed, 14 Jun 2023 16:00:19 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.