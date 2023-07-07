Share
Visa Everywhere Initiative: Innovation for Inclusion
As the number of fintech players increase on the African continent, and disrupt the financial sector, it is important to consider how fintech's can drive inclusion and growth, while being regulated in their application in the ecosystem. A panel of experts joins CNBC Africa to delve deeper on how these disruptive solutions form part of innovation for Inclusion.
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 08:38:35 GMT
