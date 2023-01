Share

Watch how these hearing aids are made #Shorts

An estimated 37 to 48 million Americans have some form of hearing difficulty. Despite that only 14% of people with hearing loss use a hearing aid. To better understand how the devices are made CNBC got a behind the scenes look inside one of the world’s largest hearing aid manufacturers. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/h3WwL93Qp1w

