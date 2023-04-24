Share

Watching YouTube at work? Your manager may know

Does your manager know that you are watching this video now? Micromanagers have long existed in workplaces. But as companies grapple with rising costs and shrinking budgets, some employers want to be sure their employees are as productive as possible. And sometimes, they do so with the help of monitoring software. While employee monitoring software can see everything on one's desktop in real-time — keystrokes, browsing activity, emails, and chat apps — some may be taking surveillance to the extreme. In China, for example, such intrusive behaviors include installing cameras in toilets, using artificial intelligence tools to flag employees looking for new jobs, and emotion-recognition systems that can assess how "happy" workers are in the office. What are the implications if employee surveillance becomes the new norm? Watch the video above to learn why surveillance may backfire on companies, whether existing laws are enough to protect workers' privacy – and how one young employee is fighting back.

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 10:00:03 GMT