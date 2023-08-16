Share
#WeBelieveInHere Episode 1
#sponsored In our first #WeBelieveInHere episode we tell the story of our partnership with M-KOPA, who recently featured on Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies 2023 list. A company that is built on the belief that everyone should have the power to achieve progress in their lives. Together, Standard Bank and M-KOPA strive to make progress real for many families, communities and small businesses. Jointly, we share a passion for Africa, and a commitment to her people and their prosperity. This is one of the episodes that brings to life how we power positive impact across this beautiful continent we call home, through heart-warming stories from our clients. 10 episodes. 10 incredible stories. 1 continent changed. Forever.
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 09:16:22 GMT
