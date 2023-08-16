Share
#WeBelieveInHere Episode 2
The second episode in our #WeBelieveInHere series tells the story of how we partnered the Kenyan Government and Mota-Engil to secure a loan to tar two important transport routes through Kenya - a substantial addition to the Government's long-term infrastructure vision. Today, the impact of these roads on the lives of the communities that will use them are immeasurable. New roads open up new markets for rural Kenyan farmers and provide everyday Kenyans with access to nearby towns, clinics and life-changing job opportunities. Transport costs and urban traffic congestion are reduced, not to mention the contribution of lower carbon emissions to the environment. It’s a story of progress and shared commitment. A reflection of how we can come together to make a difference for the people of Africa. #Infrastructure
Wed, 16 Aug 2023 09:47:47 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.