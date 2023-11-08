Share
#WeBelieveInHere Episode 4
#Sponsored This episode of Standard Bank's #WeBelieveInHere series tells a story of phenomenal growth and partnership with Dangote Industries Limited, Africa's largest #cement producer. This cement giant boldly ventured into a transformational project, building the largest #refinery and fertiliser plant on the African continent. They were unafraid to challenge the status quo, ultimately helping Nigerian farmers thrive and contributing to #FoodSecurity on this continent we call home. In case you missed any of the previous episodes, click here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJhJA-CAzaZF5Tbfx6LF76QWCN1I1PxXl
Wed, 08 Nov 2023 12:54:02 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.