#WeBelieveInHere Episode 5

#Sponsored #RenewableEnergy #energy #electricity As the need for reliable #electricity and sustainable #energy solutions continues to grow on the African continent, Standard Bank Group remains committed to partnering with businesses that are working to address this challenge. This is evident in Episode 5 of their #WeBelieveInHere series which showcases their partnership with GoSolr to expand access to reliable #RenewableEnergy solutions across South African households. In case you missed any of the previous episodes, click here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJhJA-CAzaZF5Tbfx6LF76QWCN1I1PxXl
Mon, 04 Dec 2023 11:21:14 GMT

