Welcome address by ABN Group’s Rakesh Wahi at the 9th Annual Future of Education Summit
Against the backdrop of increasing unemployment on the African continent, the most important current conversation is around upskilling and the relevance of qualifications to industry needs. The importance of collaboration between industry and academia in preparing young people for the world of work and the job market of today and tomorrow cannot be underestimated. This Summit will bring together a blend of multilateral stakeholders including university leaders and business leaders, with a strong focus on industry participation. Globally, unless the issue of unemployment, particularly among the youth, is addressed with urgency, it will lead to broader social issues.
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 13:21:17 GMT
