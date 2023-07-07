Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Welcome address by ABN Group’s Rakesh Wahi at the 9th Annual Future of Education Summit

Against the backdrop of increasing unemployment on the African continent, the most important current conversation is around upskilling and the relevance of qualifications to industry needs. The importance of collaboration between industry and academia in preparing young people for the world of work and the job market of today and tomorrow cannot be underestimated. This Summit will bring together a blend of multilateral stakeholders including university leaders and business leaders, with a strong focus on industry participation. Globally, unless the issue of unemployment, particularly among the youth, is addressed with urgency, it will lead to broader social issues.
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 13:21:17 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top