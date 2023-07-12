Markets
What Are The Biggest Threats To Economic Stability: Jeffrey Sachs

Companies' bottom lines will be affected by geopolitical tensions, and inadequate planning for climate change says Jeffrey Sachs, economist professor at Columbia University. In this episode of The Bottom Line, Professor Sachs explains why productivity measurements are wrong and why a recession may be imminent. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 00:19 — Geopolitics 01:15 — Productivity 02:20 — Artificial intelligence 04:57 — Recession 06:55 — Inflation 07:50 — Climate change 10:10 — Immigration 11:48 — Will the U.S. remain on top? Produced, Shot and Edited by: Mark Licea Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Wed, 12 Jul 2023 16:00:00 GMT

