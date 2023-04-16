Share

What happened to Virgin Orbit?

Virgin Orbit started out as a program at space tourism venture, Virgin Galactic, in 2012 before being spun off into a separate company in 2017. Virgin Orbit’s goal was to build rockets capable of blasting small satellites into space and, at the time, this was still a largely untapped market. Virgin Orbit was well-capitalized, had a dedicated team of talent and a functioning launch system. But launch delays, an inability to land a major customer and an evolving satellite launch market eventually got the company in hot water. Watch the video to find out more about what led to Virgin Orbit’s eventual bankruptcy. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:32 — Early days 04:27 — Beginning of the end 10:06 — Final act Produced and Edited by: Magdalena Petrova Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Michael Sheetz Animation: Josh Kalven, Christina Locopo

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 16:00:00 GMT